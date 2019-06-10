Monday Munchies: Micro Doughnuts is open in Brookings

Micro Doughnuts began seven years ago in Seatle, WA as a food truck. The owners have since traveled to New Mexico and eventually landing in Brookings, SD.

Since it is cooler here in the Midwest, Teresa McDermontt and her husband James, the owners of Micro Doughnuts, decided to open a storefront business and sell their doughnuts to customers.

The mini doughnuts have 18 different toppings you can add. From spicy to sweet there are a lot of choices you can choose from. Each order is made fresh and takes only 90 seconds.

The store hours are 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Monday through Saturday.