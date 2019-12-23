Monday Munchies: Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip in the Empire Mall

In this week's edition of Monday Munchies, we visit the newest addition to the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls, Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip. The shop opened earlier in December next to the Sanford Children's Play area.

Courtesy of KDLT

The owners of it, Lindsey and Micah Schliemann, said it was great to open during the holiday season because they have been getting great feedback. They announced they were bringing the franchise to Sioux Falls in October.

Lindsey and Micah said their most popular item on the menu is of course, the chocolate chip cookie. They also offer lunch items, a variety of drinks that incorporate cookies, and other flavors of cookies.