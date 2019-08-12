Monday Munchies: Spice & Tea Exchange

The Spice & Tea Exchange opened in Sioux Falls earlier this summer and held their grand opening just last weekend.

The store houses more than 180 spices and more than 40 different teas. Tami Brown wanted to bring diverse flavors and culture with "The Spice & Tea Exchange." With the grand opening, they have door prizes for people to sign up for $50 and $100 gift baskets.

The shop uses its own spices and herbs to make a variety of blends. They also have flavor-infused sugars and salts, as well as, kitchen accessories for tea drinkers and kitchen chefs.

The Sioux Falls location is open Monday through Saturday 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sunday 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.