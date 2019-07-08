Monday Munchies: Sub Zero Desserts

Sub Zero Desserts is now open in a unique way; the restaurant is located in a shipping container.

But, it wasn't an easy process to get the "building" up and running. When Matthew and Jessica Rooney first brought their proposal to the city of Sioux Falls, the city told the couple 'no.'

Due to city ordinances and F.E.M.A. requirements, the Rooney's were not allowed to open their new business, so they contacted city officials. The original location was on a flood plain. But, circumstances have changed, and they were allowed to open for business.

They decided to open their permanent location due to the demand for frozen treats during the summer.

The business offers a variety of treats from rolled ice cream made right before your eyes to shaved ices with several different flavors.

The rolled ice cream is made on sub-zero plates with ingredients that are dropped and poured on the plate. Each order takes roughly two minutes to make.

The hours of the business are subject to changes, and they will have them posted on their Facebook page throughout the summer. Right now, they are open Monday through Friday 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM and the weekends from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Sub Zero Desserts is located on East 41st Street.