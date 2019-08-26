Monday Munchies: The Cookie Jar opens in new space

Glen and Elaine Koch opened their business in Shriver's Square building along Phillips Avenue 17 years ago. They have now moved into a new location inside the same building.

The move was just across the hall and still features the same tables and booths from before. They now have added a rustic, farmhouse type feel to their restaurant.

Breakfast is served from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM; that includes breakfast sandwiches, muffins, caramel rolls, oatmeal, cheesy hashbrown casserole, biscuits and gravy, and an egg bake.

Lunch includes salad sandwiches, hot sandwiches, soup, specialty sandwiches, salads, and combos. Chili and chicken tortilla soup will be offered daily.

The menu also includes more than 20 various homemade cookies and bars.

They are open 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesday through Friday and 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Saturday.

The former space will become a new Thai restaurant downtown.

For more information on The Cookie Jar and a look at their menu, click here.

