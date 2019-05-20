Monday Munchies: The Shipwreck Bar & Grill in Chester

The Shipwreck Bar & Grill in Chester is under new ownership. The restaurant is located along the shore of Brant Lake.

Melissa Dougan and her husband John purchased the restaurant back in December. They have together revamped the menu and added several new appetizers, main dishes, and burgers.

There is a variety of food options and even specials that you can try throughout the week including Wing Wednesday, boasted chicken, steak night, Saturday night is chef's night, and Sunday has pizza and wing specials.

The kitchen closes at 10:00 PM, but pizza is still available until close. The restaurant also has a full bar, as well.

They are open Wednesday through Sunday with different hours. For a full list of menu items and to double-check hours, you can check out their Facebook page.

