Monster Jam is in Sioux Falls for the weekend

The Monster Jam is bringing high-level action to Sioux Falls over the weekend.

It is two days of family fun and massive trucks performing impressive stunts, thanks to the talent of some great drivers. Trucks and drivers represented over the weekend include - Randy Brown driving Grave Digger, Tristan England driving Earthshaker and Devon Jones driving Barbarian.

The Monster Jam will be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

