Moody County crash leads to one death

One person is dead after a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 29 west of Flandreau.

A pickup truck pulling a trailer with a Utility Terrain Vehicle on it, was northbound on I-29 when the driver hit a patch of ice and lost control. The pickup entered the median, rolled and came to a final rest on its roof.

The 60-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle onto the interstate’s southbound lanes. He was struck by a southbound SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 11-year-old female passenger, who was in the pickup and received minor injuries. The 54-year-old male driver of the SUV was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.

Names of those involved are not being released until the family is notified.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.