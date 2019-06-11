More shopping options in western Sioux Falls

The 25-acre Westown Marketplace on the northeast corner of 41st and Tea Ellis Road has announced two new tenants.

The big one – Fareway – will bring a grocery option to that growing neighborhood. Fareway is closing its store on West 41st Street in August and will open on the west side next spring.

And it will be joined by another shopping option, Dollar Tree, which is opening in a new retail center on the same property that has space for some additional tenants. This will be the fourth Dollar Tree in Sioux Falls.

Retail usually attracts more retail, so we expect additional stores, restaurants, and offices to announce in the coming months.

Some vacant space is starting to fill up. National women's retailer Altar'd State announced today it plans to open in the fall. It's taking the center court spot that used to be Charlotte Russe along with the former Halberstadt's space. This is a fast-growing national chain that sells apparel, accessories, home décor, and gift items. And it's not the only new shopping option coming. National women's boutique Evereve plans to open in a vacant space across from Red Robin in September.

