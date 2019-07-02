Mosquito control spraying for the several Sioux Falls regions tonight

Weather permitting, the City of Sioux Falls Health Department will be conducting spraying efforts for mosquitoes in targeted areas of Sioux Falls this evening.

Sioux Falls Zones 1, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 are scheduled for spraying Tuesday evening between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Additionally, the health department sprays the city bike trail two mornings a week between the hours of 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

In a press release, the city said this targeted spray effort is being conducted in response to increased numbers of mosquito populations. The Sioux Falls Mosquito Control Program follows a phased-response guideline created by the CDC that is used to determine when spray events and other treatments are needed.

The city will be using the product Zenivex E20 for spray treatments. Products used by the City of Sioux Falls are designed to break down in the environment quickly and are used at very low concentrations. Zenivex E20 is a product approved for use by the EPA in residential areas for adult mosquito control.

As progress is made toward completing the spraying process, updates will be placed on the City’s website. Residents can report concerns on mosquitoes or standing water to the automated Mosquito Reporting Hotline at 605-367-8799.

To receive spray notifications via text message, text the word SPRAY to 888-777. To view the spray map or for zone information, visit siouxfalls.org.

