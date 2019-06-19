Mosquito control spraying in select Sioux Falls zones Thursday

Weather permitting, the City of Sioux Falls Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes in targeted areas of Sioux Falls Thursday evening.

A map on the City’s website outlines targeted zone(s) where spraying will occur. Sioux Falls Zones 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 16, 17, and the remaining parts of Zones 6, 7, and 10 are scheduled for spraying this evening between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Additionally, the Health Department sprays the City bike trail two mornings a week between the hours of 4 and 8 a.m.

All spraying is subject to change due to weather conditions.

This targeted spray effort is being conducted in response to increased numbers of mosquito populations. The Sioux Falls Mosquito Control Program follows a phased-response guideline created by the CDC that is used to determine when spray events and other treatments are needed.

The City will be using the product Perm-X 30-30 for spray treatments. Products used by the City of Sioux Falls are designed to break down in the environment quickly and are used at very low concentrations. Perm-X 30-30 is a product approved for use by the EPA in residential areas for adult mosquito control.

As progress is made toward completing the spraying process, updates will be placed on the City’s website. In order to view the spray map, or for additional information such as which zone you live in, visit the website at http://www.siouxfalls.org/spray. People wanting to report local concerns on mosquitoes or standing water should leave this information on the automated Mosquito Reporting Hotline at 605-367-8799. To receive spray notifications via text message, text the word SPRAY to 888-777.

