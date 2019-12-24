Mother learns 11-year-old daughter’s number listed on escort site after stranger calls

A Wisconsin mother replaced her 11-year-old daughter’s cell phone and number after she learned from a stranger who called that the girl’s number had been listed on an escort website.

The 11-year-old girl's phone number was listed on the website alongside an escort’s name, photo and services she provided. (Source: WISN/Hearst/CNN)

Faith Baldus says she received a phone call Dec. 14 from a man who had called her 11-year-old daughter’s cell phone looking for an escort.

When the girl didn’t answer, the voicemail listed Baldus’ number in case of emergency.

The man told Baldus he had gotten her daughter’s number from an escort website. It was listed on the site alongside an escort’s name, photo and services she provided.

"He said, 'You need to search the site and get your daughter's information off of there,'" Baldus said. "It was horrible. I had to try and figure out what other information does this service have and are we safe."

Baldus contacted the escort site to get her daughter's number removed. She also changed her daughter's number and got her a new cell phone.

However, she did not tell her daughter why she did so.

"For her, it's probably scary because she feels very secure and very safe and that her parents protect her. If something comes out that somebody could have contacted her directly asking for disgusting services, she could have been in big trouble and not even known it," Baldus said.

Baldus filed an incident report with the Oak Creek Police Department. Officers say the number appears to have been accidentally listed, and these situations do not often happen.

