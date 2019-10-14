Mother of boy who shot himself gets probation, fine

The mother of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself after finding an unsecured gun in her vehicle in Des Moines has been sentenced to a year of probation.

Polk County court records say 28-year-old Rachel Rowe also was fined $315 and given a deferred judgment. Under a deferred judgment, her conviction can be removed from her record if she were to successfully complete the terms of her probation. She'd pleaded guilty to allowing a child access to a loaded gun.

Kent Balduchi is Rowe's attorney, and he told The Des Moines Register on Friday that she and her husband thought the gun was in a child-safe holster. It wasn't. The boy found the .45-caliber handgun May 29 inside another container in her vehicle and shot himself in an upper arm.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

