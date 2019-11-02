Motorcycle camera leads to arrest in fatal crash

Authorities say a camera mounted on the motorcycle of a man who was struck and killed in northwestern North Dakota helped lead to the arrest of a driver who may have been involved in the crash.



The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Duke Knoll of Platte, South Dakota, is charged with negligent homicide for the September 8 crash that killed the motorcycle driver, 55-year-old Randy Moore of Warman, Saskatchewan.



The collision happened on U.S. Highway 85 south of Grassy Butte, in McKenzie County. Authorities say Moore died after he tried to avoid a vehicle that had swerved into his lane.



Authorities say Knoll also faces a charge of driving under suspension and is wanted in McKenzie County on misdemeanor drug charges. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

