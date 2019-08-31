Motorcycle gang members arrested in two separate incidents

Rapid City police say a member of the Bandidos motorcycle club was arrested on drug charges and more than 30 citations were issued to other gang members during two separate incidents in the

The Rapid City Journal reports citations were issued Thursday for following too closely, possession of marijuana, and possession of a concealed firearm on a motorcycle.

Police say eight firearms also were seized.

Police say a 22-year-old New Mexico man was arrested on drug charges and commission of a felony with a firearm.

