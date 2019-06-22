Motorcycle crash leads to one death east of Brookings

One man died Friday night in a motorcycle crash east of Brookings, but his name has not yet been released.

A 2015 Harley Davidson FLTRXS was westbound on U.S. Highway 14 when the vehicle drifted off the roadway to the right. The vehicle went into the north ditch and went airborne.

The 52-year-old driver was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, and was the only person involved in the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues investigating the crash.