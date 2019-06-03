Motorcycle riders have to prepare for accidents

Motorcycle accidents are a common occurrence every summer.

"There's no time of day that is particularly worse for motorcycle accidents. We see them throughout the day and all kinds of weather conditions, and all kinds of times during the day," said Caleb Walters, Administrative Lieutenant with the SD Highway Patrol.

Riders have to always stay vigilant because the smallest mistake could mean danger.

"Wear high visibility clothing so people see you, always assume people don't see you, drive defensively, that kind of stuff," said Walters.

The South Dakota Safety Council provides motorcycle training classes in six different cities across our state.

The organizations mission is to help people better understand ways to avoid serious accidents.

"We make them go through curves, we make them do quick stops, we have them do swerving exercises, keep yourself safe," said Bruce Henderson, Rider Coach with the SD Safety Council

The goal of the course-- learn how to safely ride your motorcycle, whether you are a brand new rider, or have been riding for years.

"It's all about honing your skills, and keeping yourself safe, learning how to avoid obstacles," Henderson said.

Experienced riders know, these skills can save your life.

"I say when you're driving a motorcycle, it's like you better have another sense because people aren't going to watch for you; you have to watch for them," said Patrick Rohl, Motorcyclist.

Patrick Rohl has learned to practice better motorcycle safety over the years, especially since he wants his kids to learn the right way.

"As parents it's awful nervous and disconcerting when your kid jumps on a motorcycle. You cant treat it like other transportation, it 's very unique, it's fun, it's relaxing, but don't fall in love with the idea that you're young, or old, and things will just work out because that's usually not he case," said Rohl.

The South Dakota Safety Council provides rides to all drivers, and many times, experienced riders learn new things when they take the course.