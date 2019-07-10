Motorcyclist arrested after pursuit in western Sioux Falls

Authorities arrested the driver of a motorcycle after a chase through the streets of western Sioux Falls.

The pursuit began around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of W. 12th Street and Marion Road.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said a Highway Patrol trooper spotted a motorcycle driver make a u-turn at the intersection, then leave at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect was ended at the intersection of Oak Street and Cambridge Avenue, in a residential neighborhood a few blocks west of the Lake Lorraine business development.

Mangan said 38-year-old John Kasal of Sioux Falls was arrested without incident. Charges are pending against him.

The Sioux Falls police department assisted in the pursuit.