Motorcyclist killed in crash near Watertown

One person is dead and another is facing charges after an accident in northeast South Dakota.

The crash happened on Interstate 29 around 12 miles north of Watertown Tuesday morning, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 67-year-old woman was driving a motorcycle south when she was rear-ended by a pickup.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say she was wearing a seat belt.

The 64-year-old woman driving the pickup was not hurt. Troopers say charges are pending against her.

Authorities have not identified anyone involved in the crash.