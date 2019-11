Mount Marty College in Yankton has announced plans to construct a new, 96-bed residence hall for third and fourth-year students.

The $4.5 million project is scheduled to be completed by August of 2020.

The three-story, 20,000 square-foot building will join three other on-campus living spaces, which currently have a capacity of 349 beds.

The college expects enrollment to increase and says that this new hall will help meet the growing demand for student housing.