Mounty Marty College to become Mount Marty University

Another regional college is making the transition to full university status.

Mount Marty College announced Tuesday it is changing its name to Mount Marty University.

The name change will go into effect July 1, 2020. It was recently approved by both the College’s Board of Trustees and the Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery.

School leaders say the Yankton-based college has been adding academic programs as well as new facilities, student programs, and facilities the past few years. Sister Maribeth Wentzlaff, Prioress of Sacred Heart Monastery, said the new name better reflects what the school has become.

Mount Marty is the latest school to rebrand itself as a university. In 2015, Augustana College in Sioux Falls became Augustana University.

This is not the first time Mount Marty has changed its name to adapt to its evolving programs. The institution has also been known as Mount Marty Academy and Mount Marty Junior College before settling into its current name in 1951 with the introduction of four-year, baccalaureate programs.