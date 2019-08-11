SIOUX FALLS, S.D. Riverdale Park was the site for a morning filled with free activities for everyone. During the second annual Move Well Sioux Falls event, participants were able to engage in various activities promoting healthy lifestyles, and learn more about the resources available to remain in good shape. More than 80 activities were offered, but organizers wanted to draw attention to the bike trails, gyms, and fitness clubs littered throughout Sioux Falls.
Move Well Sioux Falls
Posted: Sun 3:35 AM, Aug 11, 2019