Multiple companies in Aberdeen teamed up for 'Operation Christmas Wish'

Multiple companies in Aberdeen teamed up to provide Christmas gifts to families in need this year.

This was started by a Farmers Insurance agent who wanted to do something special and take away some of the stress of shopping this holiday season.

"For a lot of people Christmas is not a happy time. It's a stressful time, it's a sad time, pockets are tight, budgets are capped," said Tiffany Paul, a business owner in Aberdeen, and Co-Founder of Operation Christmas Wish.

"We purchased trunks for the different businesses, and those trunks came with a framed description of Operation Christmas Wish, nomination forms, and Christmas wish lists," Paul said.

This was created as a way for people to nominate a family that may need help buying gifts for their kids.

"The business owners pulled the trunks, and read through the stories, they could select a family that they wanted to sponsor this Christmas," Paul said.

Kessler's and Karisma Boutique were two of the businesses that provided gifts to families.

"The family that we called was extremely overwhelmed and in tears that we would choose her nomination," said the Owner of Karisma Boutique Melissa Larson.

But one family in particular stood out when Megan Hardie of Kessler's was looking through all of the nominations.

"There was a Wife who had lost her Husband, kids who had lost their Dad, obviously it's a huge tragedy, especially during the Holidays," Hardie said.

Hardie says she couldn't pass up the opportunity to help this family, and says Kessler's will continue to help them even after the holiday season is finished.

"We're working with her to get things together for her and her family for the whole year to come because it's not going to be just Christmas. It's going to be the next holiday, it's going to be a normal random day that they're struggling," Hardie said.

This is the first year of Operation Christmas Wish, but the people involved would like to see this grow, and help even more families next year.