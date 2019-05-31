Multiple injuries reported after shooting in Va. Beach; suspect captured

The Virginia Beach Police Department says a shooter is in custody after an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Multiple injuries were reported in the shooting at Virginia Beach. (Source: WAVY)

Multiple injuries have been confirmed.

“An injured person was being carrying in the back of a car surrounding by police, heading toward an ambulance,” WAVY reported. “Moments later, two other victims were being carried in the back of a pickup truck.”

The Associated Press says a spokeswoman for the FBI in Norfolk said the bureau is responding to assist Virginia Beach police. She did not have specifics on how many people have been hurt.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he and his team were “actively monitoring the situation" and urged everyone to avoid the area.

Copyright 2019 WWBT via Gray Television. All rights reserved.