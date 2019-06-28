Multiple sclerosis fundraiser returns to Huron in July

One of the largest fundraisers for multiple sclerosis in the region is returning to Huron next month.

Courtesy of Huron MS Society

The MS Walk and Run at Lake Byron is July 13. All the money raised is dedicated to finding a cure.

The event features a one-mile fun walk, a 5K and 10K run, and some other entertainment.

"We feel like we've put together something for everyone," said Mandy Wipf, the event's organizer. "You don't have to do it all, come up and do part of it. You want to do the walk/run, come support us there. You wanna wait for the bean bag tournament or let your hair down for the band. I feel like we've provided something for everyone."

Huron and the surrounding communities have raised more than $80,000 over the past three years.