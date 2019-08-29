Mumps cases confirmed in southeastern South Dakota

South Dakota health officials have confirmed at least two cases of mumps in southeastern South Dakota.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the cases were both confirmed within the last 24 hours and the department of health are notifying those who may have been exposed.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health website, mumps is an acute viral disease characterized by fever, swelling and tenderness of one or more of the salivary glands. Symptoms include fever, swelling and tenderness of one or more of the salivary glands, usually the parotid gland (located just below the front of the ear).

The incubation period is usually 16 to 18 days, although it may vary from 14 to 25 days.

Clayton said to help prevent illness, the public can focus on basic respiratory hygiene, such as:

- Covering mouth when coughing or sneezing.

- Don’t share glasses or utensils.

- Stay home when sick.

- Wash hands frequently

For more information on the mumps virus, visit the South Dakota Department of Health website.

This story is developing.