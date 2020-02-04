South Dakota murder defendant to represent himself

A defendant facing a murder charge in Fall River County has decided to represent himself after dismissing two lawyers.

Twenty-nine-year-old Thomas Lucero was indicted by a grand jury in September 2017 on a first-degree or alternate second-degree murder charge.

He's accused of fatally shooting Moses Dubray in the head in January 2017. Dubray was found dead near state Highway 89 after walking away from the Rapid City Community Work Center.

Lucero is currently serving a 12-year sentence for a first-degree robbery in Minnehaha County.

Assistant Attorney General Scott Roetzel tells the Rapid City Journal it's "highly unique" for a murder defendant to proceed without a defense lawyer.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

