NASA’s record-setting Koch, crewmates safely back from space

An International Space Station crew including NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who has spent more time in space on a single mission than any other woman, has landed safely in Kazakhstan.

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch reacts shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule about 80 miles south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. A Soyuz space capsule with U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, returning from a mission to the International Space Station landed safely on Thursday on the steppes of Kazakhstan. Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission on her first flight into space, providing researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman as the agency plans to return to the Moon under the Artemis program. (Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool Photo via AP)

The Soyuz capsule carrying Koch along with station Commander Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Russian space agency’s Alexander Skvortsov touched down on Thursday afternoon.

Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission on her first flight into space. She has given researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman.

NASA needs such data since it plans to return to the moon under the Artemis program.

