ND high school band performs in Fourth of July Parade in D.C.

A group of Williston High School students traded in burgers for band uniforms to celebrate this Fourth of July in our nation's capital.

Courtesy of Williston High School Band

The Williston High School band represented the state of North Dakota in the 2019 National Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C.

The band has been practicing since school let out for their musical march down the national mall.

The 48 students also spent time touring the U.S. Capitol, the monuments and attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery.

For some students, it was their first time visiting Washington. They are grateful for the experience and the support from the community that helped get them there.

Williston was one of 17 bands asked to perform in the parade.