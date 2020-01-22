NSU Basketball Coach helps family during snow storm

Northern State University Men's Head Basketball Coach Saul Phillips is used to thinking on his feet during games, but after his first win of the season, he had to take quick action off the court.

"I can't emphasize how quickly the conditions turned. It was quick, I wasn't looking to be out in this," said NSU Head Men's Basketball Coach Saul Phillips.

Saul Phillips drove his car alone, while the rest of the team took the bus.

"About halfway between Sioux City and Wayne, the winds started blowing at about 50 miles per hour, and I was in white out conditions," Phillips said.

Phillips inched along, then noticed a car in a ditch with lights on.

"I've driven by people in ditches a million times assuming they had a cell phone, that emergency crews were on their way, but this case was different," Phillips said.

Saul got out of his car, fought the wind and knocked on the car window.

"Three people inside. At this point I didn't I didn't fully know what they meant, I just said 'You should really hop into my car, maybe we can get the last mile and a half to Wakefield, and when we get there we can figure out what comes next, but at least we're not in a ditch," Phillips said.

When everybody got to Phillips car, the series of events took an even more drastic turn.

"The first words from the 20 something year old in my back seat was 'I'm in labor,' and that changed things in a hurry," Phillips said.

Just as police dispatchers didn't think the first responders would reach them, Saul spotted the headlights and urged them not to turn around.

"I'm on the phone with dispatch, and they're asking me questions, and I said 'listen she's having contractions, and their happening awfully regularly," Phillips said.

Emergency responders were able to get Phillips and the family to the closest fire station.

There the family was able to get the help they needed, and Phillips was able to warm up before heading back out to his next game.

Phillips wife Nicole believes a prayer from somebody on her kindness team is what kept her Husband safe that night.

"Saul calls me and he starts explaining all of this, and the whole time he's talking I thought 'I bet you Andrea was up praying for him. I just had this feeling that she knew to pray for him, so I called her and I said 'why did you ask that?' And she said 'I was up last night praying for your husband for safe travels," Nicole Phillips, Saul's Wife said.

Phillips has since reached out to the family through social media to make sure they are all okay.