NSU introduces new head football coach

For the first time in more than a decade a new Head Coach will be on the sidelines of Swisher Field leading the Northern State University Wolves football team.

"Mike's won at every place he's been, he's got a great personality, he can recruit and develop young men, so he checks all the boxes," said the NSU Director of Athletics Josh Moon.

Mike Schmidt was introduced as NSU's 30th Head Coach in the schools history.

Schmidt has been the Head Coach for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the past four years.

"I think going through as a Head Coach, first time, I made a lot of mistakes already, I look forward to making a lot more, but learning from them," Mike Schmidt, the new Head Coach of NSU Football.

He has connections with the NSU Director of Athletics Josh Moon.

"He's obviously seen what we've done there, and I've obviously been watching what he's been doing here, and so to have those paths kind of converge in this moment in time, it really is special I think," Coach Schmidt said.

But that's not what got him the job.

"He's done this, he's turned this thing around where they're beating the best teams in their conference now, and if he would have stayed there, they would be on track to win a conference championship there, clearly," Moon said.

Schmidt is looking forward to getting the NSU football program back into the National conversation.