NSU coach helps stranded couple in labor during Friday's winter storm

A harrowing tale involving Northern State men's basketball coach Saul Phillips over the weekend.

According to a blog post by his wife, Phillips was driving from Sioux Falls to Wayne, Nebraska Friday night. The post says he was following the team bus during the winter storm but slowed down due to the conditions.

Phillips followed his GPS which led him down a road where he found a stranded car. Inside was a young couple, including a pregnant woman in labor.

The post says Phillips called 911 for help and everyone made it to the next town safely.

