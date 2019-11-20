Northern State University fires head football coach

Northern State University is making a major change in its football program.

The university announced Wednesday head football coach Tom Dosch has been relieved of his duties.

"We want to thank Tom for his contributions to Wolves football and NSU over the past 10 years,” said NSU Director of Athletics Josh Moon, in a press release. “Tom built a strong foundation of high character student-athletes who excelled in the classroom. This change is especially difficult because of the steadfast commitment that Tom and his family have made to our community, university and most importantly, our student-athletes.”

The Wolves went 53-57 since Dosch took over as head coach in 2010. He was named NSIC Coach of the Year in 2014 after leading NSU to an 8-3 record and a share of the NSIC North Division title.

Moon said a national search for a new coach will begin immediately.