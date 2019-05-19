Naked girl escapes assault, SWAT finds suspect dead inside Ohio home after 3-hour standoff

Police in Montville had no idea the scene that awaited them when they responded to a 911 call from a McDonald’s on Wooster Pike around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police said an employee at the restaurant was preparing to leave for the night when an unclothed juvenile female approached them in the parking lot and said she was assaulted at a home on 4777 Stockbridge Dr.

The employee told the 911 operator that they were on the way to Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital. A short time later, as officers responded to the Stockbridge address, dispatch received a phone call from a security officer at the hospital.

At the hospital, the juvenile told police that the man who assaulted her had shot an adult female. She also told them there were other juveniles in the home.

Montville police confirmed there were kids found in the home. They were rescued by SWAT and are safe and uninjured.

A man in the home called 911 and said he had just shot a female in the head. Officers immediately converged on the garage, where he was standing near a woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, the man refused all orders to surrender and ran into the home.

Officers then retreated from the house, requested additional units, established a perimeter around the home and activated the Medina County SWAT Team.

The woman was extracted from the garage and flown by medical helicopter to a local trauma center. After a three-hour standoff, SWAT made entry into the home and found the male deceased.

Police said they want to stress to residents that the incident is over and there is no additional threat to the public. Officers will remain on scene gathering information and evidence throughout the day.

A press conference will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at the Montville Police Department in Medina.

No additional information regarding this incident will be released until the press conference.

