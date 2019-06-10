Name released in Bennett County's fatal crash

The 83-year-old woman who died following a one-vehicle rollover accident north of Tuthill on June 4 has been identified.

Leota Frandsen of Martin was the driver and only occupant when her 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was northbound on 237th Avenue, traveling around a curve when it left the roadway. The vehicle entered the east ditch, tipped and rolled.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.