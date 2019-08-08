Name released in fatal motorcycle crash near Lead

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the man who died Monday in a motorcycle crash 12 miles south of Lead.

Authorities said Monday afternoon, 29-year-old Brandon Anderson, of Norman, Okla., was traveling southbound on North Rochford Road when he failed to negotiate a right curve.

The motorcycle crossed the center line and slid into the ditch. Anderson was thrown from the motorcycle.

Authorities said Anderson was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

This was the first fatal accident related to this year's Sturgis Rally.