Names released in Bon Homme County fatal crash

Authorities have released the names of the two adults and one juvenile who died in a two-vehicle crash Friday near Scotland.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 1998 Pontiac Bonneville was westbound at the intersection of South Dakota Highways 46 and 25 when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle collided at the intersection with a southbound 2011 GMC Sierra K1500 pickup with an attached trailer. The pickup did not have a stop sign.

Highway patrol said all three fatalities were occupants in the Pontiac Bonneville. Both passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said Aileen Marsharl, 10, of Wagner, S.D., was sitting in the backseat and was thrown from the vehicle. Front-seat passenger, Purcell Provost, 64, of Sioux Falls. The driver, 72-year-old William Petershagen of Sioux Falls, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. He died Sunday. Only the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Jacob Warembourg, the 26-year-old male driver of the pickup, received minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the Scotland clinic.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

