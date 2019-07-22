Names released in Campbell County fatal crash

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a man killed in a two-vehicle accident in Campbell County.

Fifty-eight-year-old Rafael Lopez has been identified as the person who died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash south of Mound City.

A 2004 Peterbilt semi-truck/trailer with a 30-foot-wide load was northbound on U.S. Highway 83. A southbound 2014 International semi-truck/trailer struck the left front corner of the northbound Peterbilt’s wide load.

Lopez was the driver of the southbound International. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

David Thompson, 31, Milbank, was the driver of the northbound International. He was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.