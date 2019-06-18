Names released in Codington County fatal crash

A Canadian woman has been identified as the person who died in June 11 pickup-motorcycle crash north of Watertown.

A 2008 Harley Davidson FLST was southbound on Interstate 29, trailing two other motorcycles. The motorcycle was rear-ended by a 2016 Ford F 150 pickup.

The 67-year-old female motorcycle driver, Vivan Kenderdine of Sifton, Manitoba, Canada, was thrown from the motorcycle and into the interstate median. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a helmet.

Not injured was the pickup driver, Marcia Schmidt, 64, of Rosyln. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.