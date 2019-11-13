Names released in Dewey County fatal crash

South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 61-year-old Mission man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Ridgeview on Nov. 9.

Authorities said a Peterbilt semi-truck pulling an empty grain trailer was westbound on U.S Highway 212 and preparing to turn left when it was struck by a westbound 1994 Ford F350 pickup. The pickup slid into the north ditch and rolled.

Roger Allen, who was the pickup driver, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Thaddeus Allen of Mission, the 16-year-old passenger in the pickup, received minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a clinic in Eagle Butte.

Brett Watson, 45, of Emporia, Kan., was driving the semi-truck. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.