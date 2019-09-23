Names released in Fall River County fatal crash

An Edgemont man has been identified as the person who died in a four-wheeler rollover last week west of Edgemont.

Authorities say 64-year-old David Johnson was traveling southbound on Coffee Flats Road in 2017 Polaris RZR four-wheeler when he lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch where it rolled. Johnson, and 38-year-old passenger Matthew Max of Edgemont were both thrown from the vehicle

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene and Max sustained minor injuries. Authorities say neither occupant was wearing a safety device.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.