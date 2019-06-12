Names released in Hamlin County fatal crash

A Castlewood man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on June 8 just south of Watertown.

Roy Boughton, 82, was driving a 1996 GMC Yukon was westbound on South Dakota Highway 22 when it made an illegal lane change to cross U.S. Highway 81. The vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup which was traveling southbound on Highway 81.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, 63-year-old Mary Ogren of DeSmet, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. There are no charges pending against her.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.