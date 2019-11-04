Names released in Lincoln County fatal accident

A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died in a fatal crash involving four vehicles early Wednesday morning north of Beresford.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2007 Peterbilt Conventional semi-truck was southbound on Interstate 29 when the vehicle lost a tire. The tire and rim landed in the passing lane of the northbound lanes where it was hit by a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup.

The impact caused the pickup driver to lose control and the pickup crossed the median and into the southbound lanes where it struck a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Express van. The pickup rolled and went into the ditch.

Brenton Johnson, the 29-year-old driver of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene. The van passenger, Carl Bruening, 21, of Rapid City, was wearing a seatbelt and received serious non-life threatening injuries. He was transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Also receiving minor injuries was Timothy Honaker, Jr., of Beresford, the 31-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram pickup. The 29-year-old male driver of the semi-truck and the 61-year-old male driver of the Silverado pickup were not injured. The others involved were wearing seatbelts.

Both northbound lanes were closed to traffic for almost three hours and southbound traffic was reduced to one lane for three hours.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.