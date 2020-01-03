Names released in Minnehaha County fatal crash

Authorities have identified a 30-year-old Sioux Falls man as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning north of Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2007 GMC Envoy was northbound on Interstate 29 when it ran off the road to the left, into the median and into the southbound traffic. It was struck by a 2013 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. Both vehicles went off the road to the right and came to rest in the west ditch.

The highway patrol said Joshua Windsor, who was driving the Envoy, was pronounced dead at the scene. Justin Sebert, 30, of Brookings, was the driver of the pick up. He sustained minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.