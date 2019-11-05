Names released in Roberts County fatal crash

A Sisseton woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash south of Browns Valley.

South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2012 Toyota RAV4 was southbound on Valley Avenue traveling around a curve when it drifted across the center and collided head-on with a northbound 2000 Kenworth W900 semi-truck.

The Toyota went into the west ditch and rolled. The driver, 35-year-old Leanne Heminger, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities said all three passengers, ages 36, 27 and 20, sustained life-threatening injuries. Two of the passengers, 20-year-old Jeremiah Rodlund of Sisseton and 36-year-old Amber Rodlund of Sioux Falls were transported to Sioux Falls. The other occupant, 27-year-old Sasha Owen of Sisseton, was transported to Fargo, N.D. Seatbelt use by the three passengers is under investigation.

The 37-year-old male driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.