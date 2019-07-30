Names released in motorcycle-vehicle crash in Pennington County

A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died July 26 in a motorcycle-vehicle crash near Johnson Siding.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2013 Nissan Rogue was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when it crossed the centerline. The vehicle collided head-on with a westbound 2002 Harley Davidson FLHTCI motorcycle.

Marvin Olson, 58, was driving the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the vehicle was 76-year-old Linda Harrell of Rapid City. She received serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Rapid City hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending against the driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash