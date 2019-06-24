National Junior High Rodeo Finals return to Huron

A major national rodeo event has returned to Huron.

The 2019 National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) Junior High Division Rodeo takes place this week at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.

Approximately 1,000 competitors show off their talents in the event and compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships They compete in events like Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Goat Tying, and Breakaway Roping, as well as may other rodeo competitions.

The 2019 competition runs through June 29. You can find more information about the rodeo, as well as information how to watch it live, here.