National Night Out set for Tuesday

More than 20 Sioux Falls neighborhoods will participate in National Night Out 2019 on Tuesday.

Sioux Falls Neighborhood Watch groups and the Sioux Falls Police Department are hosting our annual event aimed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness and generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs.

This year, several neighborhoods are hosting special events such as block parties, cookouts, and will receive visits from the police, fire/rescue, and other city departments.

Participating Sioux Falls neighborhoods:

West

- 6301 W. Misty Glen Pl., 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

- 5100 Block W. St James Dr., 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

- 2400 Block S. Wellington Ave., 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

- Summit Events Hall, 315 N. Summit Ave., 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

- Campus Park, 1700 S. Summit Ave., 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

- 5500 Block W. 50th St., 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

- 900 Block W. 36th St. 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

- 2600 Block W. 29th St., 6:15 p.m. - 8 p.m.

- Kirkeby-Over Stadium Picnic Shelter, 2700 S. Lake Ave., 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

- Galway Park, 7420 W 64th St. 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

East

- 200 Block N Marquette Ave, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

- 3600 Block S Lewis Ct., 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

- 5500 Block E East Bridge Pl., 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

- 300 Block N French Ave., 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

- 2nd Ave between 31th St and 33rd St., 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

- Lyon Park, 600 S Phillips Ave., 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

- Pizza Ranch East, 3809 E 10th St., 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

- 1100 Block S Van Eps Ave., 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

- 900 Block S Harrington Ave., 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

- Cinnabar Cir east of 36th St., 5 p.m. -9 p.m.

- 4600 Block S Nathan Ave., 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

- 4600-4800 block S Kyle Ave., 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

- Prairie Green Clubhouse, 600 E 69th St. 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information on the groups hosting National Night Out parties, contact Officer Kyle Johnson at 605-978-6866.

