National Taxidermists Convention & Trade Show

The 48th annual National Taxidermists Convention, Competition and Trade Show was held this week in Sioux Falls.

It's a wildlife extravaganza of mounts on display from around the United States. The artists competing spend hours on each piece to make them perfect and impress the judges.

Taxidermists competed for awards and top honors with their skills. The artists say you have to be good with your hands and tell a story through each mount.

"You’re fighting for the best in the nation and to be here in South Dakota in the Midwest where there's a lot of hunting and fishing going on it's great for South Dakota," Taxidermist, Derick Wenck said.

The taxidermists say the tradeshow is all about taking what you learn from the convention back to your own shop.

