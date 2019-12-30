National numbers reflect Sioux Falls housing market

Since the recession in 2008, the housing market has steadily climbed back up.

Mortgage rates have fallen sharply in the past year, and the National Association of Realtors recently released numbers saying that its pending home sales index rose 1.2% just this past month.

The Trade Association says that contract signings, which are measured year after year, are nearly up 7.5%.

But do these numbers reflect what we are seeing in Sioux Falls?

Local Broker Associate Ashley Bartholomaus says yes.

Bartholomaus has been working in realty for years, and says each year brings a new set of challenges, but overall the market in Sioux Falls has been consistent.

"Sioux Falls is very lucky, we've been in a really good environment where our market has not been impacted the way other markets have, and its continued to be a really strong market ever since," Bartholomaus said.

Ashley says house listings have recently been down, but that pending sales are up significantly, making for a solid seller's market.

"It gives sellers the opportunity to move up into a higher range than they anticipated," Bartholomaus said. "While it is more difficult to be a first time home buyer because you have to make a decision quickly if a home fits you, it does also gives that second and third time home seller an opportunity to make a really good profit on their house."

Something that Conor Rude experienced while shopping for his first home this past summer.

"It's kind of like shopping for car or something, you always just have this feeling that it's going to be gone before you can buy it," Rude said. "I feel like it might work against you, but it definitely makes the market more competitive."

He says, even though the house he purchased needed a bit of remodeling, he and his fiancée needed to jump at the opportunity to buy.

"We looked at a dozen different homes, and the first one we actually went in and toured, it sold in like two hours after we looked at it," Rude said. "So basically, with this house, we weren't messing around, we put an offer in right away."

Bartholomaus says one key to buying your first home is making sure you have trusted sources to get your information from, and to develop a relationship with a realtor who can guide you in the right direction.